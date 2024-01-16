Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2024 | 07:40 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Khalid feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Sahil feeder attached with 132-KV Allied grid station, Zia Town feeder connected with 132-KV SPS grid station, Hashim feeder originating from 132-KV Chak No.582-GB grid station, Burj feeder linked with 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Kamal Pur feeder attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, F-5 feeder connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Ahmad Nagar feeder linked with 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Muhammad Wala feeder attached with 132-KV Barana grid station and SOS Village feeder connected with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday (January 17).

Similarly, electricity supply from Jagat Pur and al-Barkat feeders originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Bangla feeder linked with 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Ghai feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh Shah grid station, Katarian feeder originating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Abdullah Shah Shaheed feeder linked with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Canal and Fateh Abad feeders attached with 132-KV OPT grid station, Saman Abad feeder connected with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station and Momin Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will also remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on January 17, 2024.

