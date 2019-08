FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Sunday, power supply from Nawaz Twon, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port and Samana feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

while Rafhan feeder will remain closed from 7am to 11pm while Muslim Colony feeder originating from 132-KV OTP grid station will observe shutdown from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 27).

Similarly, Muslim Colony feeder emanating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Marzipura, Rehman Abad, Qadirabad, Ahmed Abad, Subhan Abad, Siddhupura, Faizabad and Aminpur feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Mansoorwala and Bhola Pir feeders emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Tata Bazaar, Imam Bargah Road, Goal Karyana, Dr Tariq Rasheed (DHQ) and Sir Syed feeders originating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Chenab Steel, Ashraf Abad, Ghazi Abad, Rehmat Abad, Chenab Fabrics, Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Hamdard, Raza Town, 500-KV Gatti and Mannanwala feedersemanating from 132-KV Nishatabad New grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on August 27.