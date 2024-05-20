Open Menu

FESCO To Outsource Bill Distribution In 26 Subdivisions

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 07:45 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has decided to outsource bill distribution in its 26 subdivisions of second circle Faisalabad

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Monday that initially 4 divisions of second circle including Nazim Abad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Sammundri and Tandlianwala were selected for this program where 841,000 consumers would be facilitated with timely distribution of electricity bills.

This is a pilot project which would remain continue for one year and after its success the scope of this project would be expanded to other subdivisions also. He said that bids were invited from well reputed firms to outsource bill distribution.

He said that Nazim Abad division comprised of 8 subdivisions including Samanabad, Factory Area, Nazim Abad, Jhang Road, Bakkar Mandi, Thikriwala, Mujahid Abad and Sadhar where 242,000 consumers are using FESCO service.

Similarly, 9 subdivision fall in Ghulam Muhammad Abad division including GM Abad, Faiz Abad, Raza Abad, Gulberg, Sadar Bazaar, Narwala, Rehmat Town, Madina Abad and Aminpur where 275,000 consumers would be facilitated with early bill distribution. He further said that there are 167,000 consumers in Sammundri division which comprised of 4 subdivisions including City Sammundri, Rural Sammundri, Mureedwala and Chaudhry Shareef Gojra Road.

Similarly, 5 subdivisions fall in Tandlianwala division including City Tandlianwala, Rural Tandlianwala, Rehmay Shah, Killianwala and Mamonkanjan where 157,000 consumers would be provided outsource bill distribution service, he added.

