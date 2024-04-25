FIA, Anti-Corruption deptt to be involved in probe of financial scam in SCCI

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will approach Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Department in probing of massive financial scam in the trade body involving misappropriation of millions of rupees through forgery in issuance of recommendation letters to different embassies for visa issuance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will approach Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Anti-Corruption Department in probing of massive financial scam in the trade body involving misappropriation of millions of rupees through forgery in issuance of recommendation letters to different embassies for visa issuance.

“The embezzlement runs into millions of rupees and we have decided to trace it back over the last several years by involving FIA and Anti-Corruption Department,” says Faud Ishaq, President SCCI.

Addressing a press conference here at SCCI on Thursday, Faud Ishaq said presently a gang of three employees including Ex. Secretary SCCI, Sajjad Aziz, Ex. Deputy Secretary SCCI, Nasir Khan and Amjad Ali, Visa Facilitation Officer are found involved in the financial scandal.

Thorough investigation into the fraud by FIA and Anti-Corruption will unearth involvement of more persons into the fraud, he claims.

Sharing details of embezzlement, President SCCI said initial probe uncovers stealing of 47 percent of e-bills during the last six months. In the year 2023, around 472 misappropriated e-bills have been detected involving huge amount in millions of ruppes.

SCCI has recovered an amount of Rs. Five million from Amjad Hussain and he is willing to cooperate in return of further amount, Faud claims.

The gang of three, Faud Ishaq continued, was involved in issuance of recommendation letters for visa issuance to different traders by using fake stamp, letter heads and signatures.

The online payment as visa fees was going directly into the account maintained by Sajjad Aziz, Secretary SCCI, Faud alleged.

He said the bank receipts issued to visa applicants were also bogus, bearing fake stamps and signatures of SCCI’s office bearers.

Recovery of fake documents found that an amount of Rs. 50,000 was charged for issuance of visa letter from Afghanistan while the official fee is Rs. 10,000.

Faud said there were whispers of fraud by some employees of SCCI, but due to lack of any credible evidence, no action was taken.

However, a recent development of black listing of SCCI by Chinese Embassy raise alarm bells and probe started into the matter by involving IT experts who detected misuse of online account of SCCI, he told journalists.

A six member inquiry committee has also been constituted to investigate the scam, share details with FIA and Anti-Corruption department. The committee is head by President SCCI, Faud Ishaq.

He said presently two employees including Sajjad Aziz and Nasir Khan have been suspended. While Amjad had resigned from his post on December 31, 2023.

These employees will be sacked from their services after completion of the inquiry besides recovery of the pilferage amount.

Faud Ishaq said according to bank details of Sajjad Aziz, there are around Rs. 16.8 million found in his account. While he has more than two account in different banks which will also be checked and transactions will be verified.

Investigation also found involvement of several VISA agents who were in contact with these employees of SCCI.

About black listing of SCCI by Chinese embassy, SCCI President said he has sent a letter and is seeking appointment for meeting with the envoy to share details and action by SCCI against the culprits.

President SCCI said a foolproof financial transaction system would be introduced to ensure prevention of any such activity in future.

In response to a question, Faud Ishaq held out assurance of taking strict action against anyone found involved in this financial scam of SCCI.