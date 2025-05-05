FIA arrests PO in human trafficking case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) FIA Faisalabad has claimed to arrest a Proclaimed Offender (PO) Shoaib Talib in a high-profile human trafficking and money laundering case.

FIA spokesman said here on Monday that Shoaib Talib was involved in defrauding innocent citizens by falsely promising for overseas employment opportunities.

The accused lured the individuals with false promises of foreign jobs and extorted money of Rs.5.

8 million from them. He was running this business without a valid Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP) license.

When a complaint was lodged against him, he ran away and was declared as Proclaimed Offender.

However, FIA team on a tip-off conducted raid in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and arrested the accused.

The preliminary investigations revealed that the money acquired through human trafficking was subsequently used for money laundering, spokesman added.