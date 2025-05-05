FIA Arrests PO In Human Trafficking Case
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) FIA Faisalabad has claimed to arrest a Proclaimed Offender (PO) Shoaib Talib in a high-profile human trafficking and money laundering case.
FIA spokesman said here on Monday that Shoaib Talib was involved in defrauding innocent citizens by falsely promising for overseas employment opportunities.
The accused lured the individuals with false promises of foreign jobs and extorted money of Rs.5.
8 million from them. He was running this business without a valid Overseas Employment Promoter (OEP) license.
When a complaint was lodged against him, he ran away and was declared as Proclaimed Offender.
However, FIA team on a tip-off conducted raid in Ghulam Muhammad Abad and arrested the accused.
The preliminary investigations revealed that the money acquired through human trafficking was subsequently used for money laundering, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI activist sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand in road blockage case42 seconds ago
-
FIA arrests PO in human trafficking case44 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s valiant Armed Forces ready to confront enemy: PM46 seconds ago
-
CTP devise traffic plan for PSL matches49 seconds ago
-
Man arrested for online cricket gambling in R.A. Bazzar52 seconds ago
-
Boy killed in jubilatory firing54 seconds ago
-
Two Policemen booked for corruption charges56 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab calls on President Zardari58 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Governor calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif11 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns ICA hearing on contempt notices11 minutes ago
-
KP UCC for establishing independent HEC amid severe university funding crisis11 minutes ago
-
Verdict delayed again in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed11 minutes ago