Verdict Delayed Again In Ahsan Iqbal’s Defamation Case Against Murad Saeed

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Verdict delayed again in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday once again postponed the verdict in a defamation case filed by PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal against PTI’s Murad Saeed over corruption allegations linked to the Sukkur-Multan Motorway project.

Hearing the case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shabbir Bhatti, delayed its decision in the defamation suit.

On today's hearing, lawyers representing both Ahsan Iqbal and Murad Saeed appeared in court. However, Judge Bhatti informed them that the verdict had not yet been written.

He announced that the reserved judgment would now be announced on May 6.

The case had reached its final stage after the court completed hearing arguments from both sides. The verdict was previously reserved but has now been delayed multiple times.

Ahsan Iqbal filed the defamation case seeking damages of Rs 10 billion from Murad Saeed. The suit stems from accusations made by Saeed, who had publicly alleged corruption in the Sukkur-Multan Motorway project.

