Two Policemen Booked For Corruption Charges
Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken serious notice of a corruption charges against two police officials and ordered strict legal and departmental action.
A case has been registered at Pirwadhai Police Station against Head Constable Rizwan and Constable Mehran after a citizen alleged that the officers extorted money from him.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani confirmed that departmental proceedings have also initiated against the officials involved.
"Those found guilty will face severe punishment," he said, adding that any abuse of authority or corruption will not be tolerated.
CPO Hamdani reiterated that Rawalpindi Police operates under a policy of merit and self-accountability. “We are ensuring that all such complaints are addressed transparently. Citizens are encouraged to report any misconduct by calling 15 or through the District Complaint Cell,” he added.
The police department has assured the public that no one was above the law.
