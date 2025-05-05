Open Menu

Two Policemen Booked For Corruption Charges

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Two Policemen booked for corruption charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken serious notice of a corruption charges against two police officials and ordered strict legal and departmental action.

A case has been registered at Pirwadhai Police Station against Head Constable Rizwan and Constable Mehran after a citizen alleged that the officers extorted money from him.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani confirmed that departmental proceedings have also initiated against the officials involved.

"Those found guilty will face severe punishment," he said, adding that any abuse of authority or corruption will not be tolerated.

CPO Hamdani reiterated that Rawalpindi Police operates under a policy of merit and self-accountability. “We are ensuring that all such complaints are addressed transparently. Citizens are encouraged to report any misconduct by calling 15 or through the District Complaint Cell,” he added.

The police department has assured the public that no one was above the law.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV

3 hours ago
 Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turn ..

Met Office predicts rain  as Karachi weather turns pleasant

3 hours ago
 India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitrati ..

India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack

3 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ ..

SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts

4 hours ago
 Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses ..

Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform

4 hours ago
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc

5 hours ago
 Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendship ..

Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls

7 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-ser ..

Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile

8 hours ago
 ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC prote ..

ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24

8 hours ago
 A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings to ..

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..

9 hours ago
 Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan