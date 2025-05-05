KP UCC For Establishing Independent HEC Amid Severe University Funding Crisis
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Coordination Council on Monday strongly demanded the immediate establishment of a provincial Higher Education Commission (HEC), citing a deepening financial crisis that had crippled public universities across the province.
In a joint press conference at Peshawar Press Club, former Vice-Chancellor Dr Noor Muhammad, Professor Ihsan Ali, Director IER Professor Muhammad Rauf, and Professor Dr. Noor Jehan highlighted the urgent need for educational reforms following the 18th Constitutional Amendment.
They noted that despite the devolution of powers from the provincial government had failed to take concrete steps in the education sector.
"Since 2018, no professor had been promoted, and the financial condition of universities had deteriorated drastically," said Dr. Noor Muhammad.
"Professors are not receiving salaries, and retired employees are still awaiting pensions and other dues."
Speakers emphasized that the provincial government's inaction have left universities struggling to function adding that last year, many employees could not afford to buy clothes for their children on Eid, and the situation remains unchanged this year.
They called on the provincial government to take full responsibility and ensure timely disbursement of pensions and salaries.
The speakers urged the allocation of sufficient funds in the upcoming provincial budget to prevent further disruption in academic activities.
The council announced that an “Educational Jirga” would be held on May 15 at the University of Peshawar, organized by Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUT) to bring together stakeholders from civil society, political parties, education experts, and the media to discuss solutions to the ongoing crisis and advocate for the formation of a provincial HEC staffed by qualified experts.
The council stressed that only a fully empowered and autonomous HEC could address the administrative and financial challenges facing public universities in KP.
