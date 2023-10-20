Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Fake Officers

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FIA arrests two fake officers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two fake FIA officers for impersonation, and harassing a citizen, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Complainant Abdul Basit son of Hazoor Ahmed resident of Jalalpur Pirwala informed FIA Multan about two fake FIA officers who allegedly demanded money from him by issuing fake FIA notices.

The alleged persons were also threatening the complainant by pretending himself as FIA officials.

FIA team led by Shafqat Ehsan (SI) and Zeshan Khan (ASI) raided and managed to arrest the outlaws named Muamar Shakeel son of Muhammad Shakeel and Muhammad Madni son of Muhammad Shafi, both residents of Shujabad.

Further investigation was in progress in this regard.

