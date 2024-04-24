FIA arrests two human smugglers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two human smugglers in separate operations in Lahore and Sheikhupura.

According to a spokesman of the agency, under the directives of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, crackdown has been initiated against human smugglers, and suspects Arshad Hussain and Sajid Hussain apprehended from Jandiala Road Sheikhupura, and Lahore.

Both the suspects were involved in defrauding innocent citizens by promising employment opportunities and extorting millions of rupees.

Suspect obtained 5 passports and Rs. 1 million from the complainant,said official.