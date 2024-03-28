Open Menu

FIA Conducts 11 Raids Against Elements Involved In Sales Of Fake Medicines

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

FIA conducts 11 raids against elements involved in sales of fake medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) As many as 11 raids were conducted against elements involved in fake medicines and electricity theft here on Thursday.

According to details, 6 cases were registered against the accused involved in electricity theft and 3 accused were arrested.

The accused were stealing electricity from their homes, offices and shops by hooking the main power line, the spokesman said.

Raiding operations were carried out in various areas of Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat with PESCO officials disconnected the illegal connections on the spot.

Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply were also seized, FIA spokesman said.

A total of four inquiries and one case have been registered against the accused involved in the sale of fake medicines, FIA spokesman said. The accused were involved in buying and selling fake medicines, he added.

Fake medicines were seized and handed over to Drug Authorities and the accused was arrested and investigation started.

Related Topics

Bannu Electricity Sale Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat Federal Investigation Agency From PESCO

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

14 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

14 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

14 hours ago
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

14 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

14 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

14 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

14 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

14 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan