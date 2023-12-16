Open Menu

FIA Retrieve Commercial Properties Worth Rs 6.4 Bln Of ETPB

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 06:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency with the collaboration of district administration and local police retrieved worth Rs. 6.4 billion properties of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) from illegal occupants.

On the directives of the Director FIA Islamabad Zone, a raid was conducted by Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad, Muhammad Afzal Khan Niazi, to retrieve properties of the Evacuee Trust Property Board during the past three months in the Rawalpindi region, said a spokesperson of FIA. The raiding teams included Assistant Director Waseem Abbas, Assistant Director Chaudhry Kausar, and ASI Mazhar Shah.

The operation was conducted by the directives of the Supreme Court, which had taken suo-motu notice of the matter.

According to Spokesperson the seized property comprises a total area of 112 acres, 9 kanals, and 14 marlas.

Operations were conducted in Attock, Fateh Jang, and various locations in Rawalpindi. In the Rawalpindi region alone, 15 acres, 3 kanals, and 2 marlas of property were retrieved valued at Rs. 5.45 billion. Additionally, properties in Hassan Abdal measuring 97 acres, 6 kanals, and 12 marlas were reclaimed with a value of Rs. 589.39 million. The FIA spokesperson said systematic operations will continue against unauthorized occupants to ensure compliance with the court's orders.

