FIA Team Arrest Two Human Smugglers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Friday conducted a successful raid in Golra area and nabbed two human smugglers and recovered passports, cash and other items from them.

In a targeted operation against human smugglers, a dedicated team led by SI Shams Khan, SHO AHTC Rawalpindi, under the guidance of Director Rana Abdul Jabbar and Circle Incharge Kamran Amir Khan, apprehended Saif Ullah and Mirza Zahoor Ahmed from Golra Mor.

The accused, residents of Kharian and Gujrat, were alleged to have extorted Rs.3,400,000 from intending immigrants, promising them overseas employment in Greece.

The raid resulted in the recovery of two passports, suspected fake Greek visas, three mobile phones, and Rs. 500,000 in cash. The arrested individuals now face charges under various sections, and further investigations are underway.

