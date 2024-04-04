Filth Depots Cleared By Heavy Machinery Under MWMC Grand Cleanliness Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A grand cleanliness operation is in progress in the suburban areas of Multan where Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) workers cleared old filth depots by employing heavy machinery here Thursday.
The operation clean up, launched on the orders of Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, targeted Syedan Wala Bypass and Matti Tall on Thursday where old filth depots were cleared by removal of tons of waste. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, accompanying company officials, visited the sites and received a detailed briefing from operational staff.
CEO said that the company was targeting areas out of its territorial jurisdiction in the best public interest to ensure the citizens enjoy clean surroundings and atmosphere during three days of upcoming Eid ul Fitr celebrations.
He said that the two areas would be completely cleared of waste and added that containers and smaller bins have been placed inside residential areas around. He said complaints received via 1139 toll free number were being resolved within 24 hours.
