Open Menu

Filth Depots Cleared By Heavy Machinery Under MWMC Grand Cleanliness Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Filth depots cleared by heavy machinery under MWMC grand cleanliness operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A grand cleanliness operation is in progress in the suburban areas of Multan where Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) workers cleared old filth depots by employing heavy machinery here Thursday.

The operation clean up, launched on the orders of Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan, targeted Syedan Wala Bypass and Matti Tall on Thursday where old filth depots were cleared by removal of tons of waste. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MWMC Shahid Yaqoob, accompanying company officials, visited the sites and received a detailed briefing from operational staff.

CEO said that the company was targeting areas out of its territorial jurisdiction in the best public interest to ensure the citizens enjoy clean surroundings and atmosphere during three days of upcoming Eid ul Fitr celebrations.

He said that the two areas would be completely cleared of waste and added that containers and smaller bins have been placed inside residential areas around. He said complaints received via 1139 toll free number were being resolved within 24 hours.

Related Topics

Multan Company Progress From Best

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

34 minutes ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

54 minutes ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

59 minutes ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

4 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

4 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

7 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

17 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

16 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan