Fines Of Rs2.188 Million Impose On 207 Illegal Profiteers
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
On directives of Sindh Chief Minister, special price checking campaign continued on the fourth day of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and Karachi administration imposed fines of Rs2.188 million on 207 illegal profiteers while 4 shops were sealed as well
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) On directives of Sindh Chief Minister, special price checking campaign continued on the fourth day of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak and Karachi administration imposed fines of Rs2.188 million on 207 illegal profiteers while 4 shops were sealed as well.
According to a statement issued here on Friday, during the campaign to curb overpricing of essential items of daily use fines of Rs6,44,000 were imposed in district South, Rs2,81,000 in district East and fines of Rs2,27,000 were imposed in district West.
In district Central illegal profiteers were charged with fines of Rs6,31,000, in district Malir Rs92,000, in district Korangi Rs1,91,000 and in district Keamari fines of over Rs1,00,000 imposed on illegal profiteers.
Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput, who is monitoring the price checking campaign in the metropolis, said that administration and other relevant departments were taking action against illegal profiteering to provide relief to citizens in the month of Ramzan.
The commissioner instructed deputy commissioners of all districts of Karachi to ensure compliance of officially notified rates of essential commodities. He directed officers of Police, Bureau of Supply and prices, food and other relevant departments to remain in field and assist the administration in the campaign.
The statement further added that during 9 days of ongoing price checking campaign total fines of Rs12.224 million were imposed on 1549 shopkeepers, vendors wholesalers who found involved in overpricing of essential items in Karachi division while 20 shops were also sealed for violation of notified rates.
