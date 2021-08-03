Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday lashed out the Sindh government's immature decision for imposing a complete lockdown

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday lashed out the Sindh government's immature decision for imposing a complete lockdown.

"It (complete lockdown} will further harm the economy and disturb the entire employment system of Sindh province. PPP government needs to act responsibly and should encourage smart lockdown policy," she said.

Talking to a private news channel, she said that the Federal government has made its position clear from the very first day about complete lockdown and adopted smart lockdown policy.

She said that Sindh government had completely failed to provide relief to the needy during the lockdown.

She said the decisions of the Sindh government to control coronavirus had raised many serious questions, adding that a complete lockdown would hurt the national economy, import and export of Karachi.

"It would further add to the miseries of the common man," she said.

She said a curfew-like situation in the Sindh would disturb economic hub of Karachi which is unacceptable.

Firdous said the welfare of working class and labourers had always remained the topmost priority of the government.

She said that the federal government under the leadership of PM Imran Khan had took some strict wise decisions to control spread of the pandemic and to overcome the economic crisis.

SAPM said that Sindh government should reconsider its lockdown policy and should take the decision wisely as federal government is not in favor of complete lockdown.