Firdous Ashiq vows to bring out 'Digital Pakistan' from 'Naya Pakistan'

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Spokesperson of Istehkam - e- Pakistan Party (IPP) Firdous Ashiq Awan vowed on Friday to bring out 'Digital Pakistan' out of 'Naya Pakistan' with playing coherent role to meet dreams of youth by becoming their voice in the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference here at press club, she said the sloganers of 'Naya Pakistan' buried them under 9th May incidents.

By now, the 'Developed Pakistan' was waiting for the youth to join IPP in order to end their decades-long frustration created through inherent politics, she added.

She called the motif behind taking Eagle (propsed electoral syombol) was the dream seen by Allama Iqbal led the Quaid-e- Azam making an Islamic republic on map of the world.

"We're going to strenghten Iqbal's Eagles on the political horizon," she maintained.

Underlying agenda of the party, she said that they were making mothers and sisters part of Digital Pakistan.

There would be free of cost electricity for consumers of 300 power units, she claimed, adding cheap and subsidised fuel would be offered for the two wheelers and small vehicles.

Speaking about political activities, Firdous said, the IPP was going to stage its first powershow in Jahanian, district Khanewal tomorrow (28th Oct). The elected representatives from Multan had always played a vital role in the country's political scenario, she opined.

She said to give tough time to opponents in the upcoming election.

She demanded of holding election on basis of new electoral demarcation.

Firdous urged the the ECP come up to announce shedule for free and fair election.

She said India had transformed Kashmir into the world’s biggest jail, adding the IPP would represent the Kashmiris by becoming their voice.

She also bemoaned the violence against the Palestinians, adding the blood-bathing brothers, sisters, and children were facing violence from the powerful’.

Firdous questioned the silence of the world over the Palestinian issue, adding was our collective responsibility to wipe the tears of the Muslims.