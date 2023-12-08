Fire eruption: Electricity fully restored on Taramri Grid Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The electricity supply that remained suspended for hours on Friday morning in nine feeders of 132-KV Taramri Grid Station due to a fire eruption in its main hole has fully been restored.

The Spokesperson for Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) said that power supply to feeders including Lethrar Road, Park Enclave, Azad Shaheed, COMSAT, Khana East, Ghauri Garden-2, Waheedabad and Burma remained suspended due to the fire incident.

He said soon after the incident, GSO and relevant teams rushed to the site and launched restoration work. The IESCO also regretted the consumers for power suspension, he said.