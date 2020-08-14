Fireworks mark 73rd Independence Day in provincial metropolis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The historic city of Lahore marked the advent of the 14th August 2020 with fireworks as the jubilant crowds of youth and elderly gathered under the shadow of Minar-e-Pakistan (Tower of Pakistan) at the historic Greater Iqbal Park on Thursday midnight.

The 73rd Independence Day (I-Day) will be commemorated in the epoch-making city of Lahore on Friday with national zeal and fervor as the day will begin with special prayers in the mosques for the longevity, progress and prosperity of the country.

A 21-gun salute at dawn will mark the day while a special ceremony of change of guard will be held at the mausoleum of great poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Various flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held in the city while the main ceremony will be held at the Hazoori Bagh (Lahore Fort) during which Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will hoist the national flag. The ceremony will not be as cheery as the previous years due to the health SOPs in the wake of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Aiwan-e-Iqbal Lahore will be the substitute venue for the ceremony if it rained on the morning of August 14.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar will preside an I-Day ceremony during a solemn ceremony at the Oval Grounds of Government College University (GCU). He will hoist the flag there.

A number of flag-hoisting ceremonies would be held at public buildings only in the provincial capital as the private institutions have been asked not to hold flag hoisting ceremonies in their buildings.

Most of the schools and colleges held virtual I-Day ceremonies to keep the spirit of the Independence Day alive as the schools have been barred from holding any kind of 'assembly' in the schools even after opening of educational institutions, after September 15, due to the novel coronavirus.

Impressive flag hoisting and flag lowering ceremonies would be held at Wagah border to welcome the dawn of the 14th August which gave the Muslims of the Sub-continent a separate homeland with complete freedom for the minorities.

Solemn ceremonies highlighting the sacrifices of our forefathers for creating separate homeland will be held in some institutions.

All the major public and private buildings, main roads, streets and baazars have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of Pakistan Movement heroes, banners and buntings to relive memories of the day which freed us from the shackles of slavery.

All public buildings in the city including WAPDA House, Punjab Assembly, Town Hall, Railway Station, Lahore Museum, Alhamra Halls, Lahore Fort besides buildings of various educational institutions like Government College University, King Edward Medical University and others wear a festive look. Lahore canal has also been illuminated with national flags and lights.

Decoration of main buildings and thoroughfares in provincial capital not only attracts people of all age groups but also doubles their celebration spirit of Independence.

Another fireworks ceremony will be held at the Racecourse Park, (Jillani Park) which would attract scores of Lahorites to see the bewitching sight of dazzling display of fireworks.

Foolproof security arrangements have been put in place by the law enforcement agencies on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of the country.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, in separate messages, have felicitated the nation on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day and paid homage to the forefathers for their sacrifices to win freedom and a separate homeland.

