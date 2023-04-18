UrduPoint.com

First Introductory Meeting Of Provincial Commission For Minority Affairs Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 08:27 PM

Chairman of the Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs and Member of Provincial Assembly Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi chaired the first introductory meeting of the Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs of Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs and Member of Provincial Assembly Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi chaired the first introductory meeting of the Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs of Balochistan on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Secretary for Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogazai, Member of the Federal Commission for Minority Affairs, former Member of the Provincial Assembly Ms. Roshan Khursheed Brocha, members of the Provincial Commission, Basant Lal Gulshan, Sardar Jasbir Singh, Dr. Faiza Muqidi and Adil Akash.

The Provincial Secretary for Minority Affairs Noor Muhammad Jogizai gave a detailed and comprehensive description of the establishment of the commission and the measures taken for the minority community and their problems.

On this occasion, the Chairman Provincial Commission for Minority Affairs and Member of MPA Mukhi Sham Lal Lasi, addressing the meeting, said that the establishment of this commission was a commendable initiative and after the federation, our Balochistan province was the first province where this commission has been established.

He said that we were grateful to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the establishment of this commission, who approved this commission.

Mukhi Sham Lal said that solving all the problems of the minority community in the province would be expedited with the help of this forum.

Appreciating the recent visit of Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili to Hinglaj Mata Mandir, he said that apart from speeding up the ongoing development projects in Hinglaj Mata Mandir, other problems would also be resolved soon.

In the meeting, it was decided that a meeting of the commission will be called after Eid, in which the progress on all development projects for the welfare of the minority community will be taken.

