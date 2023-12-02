First Lady inaugurates 'Prof. Shahida Kazi Women Complex' at KPC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The First Lady Samina Alvi on Saturday inaugurated 'Prof. Shahida Kazi Women Complex' here at the Karachi Press Club (KPC).

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Women Complex, she said that the inclusion of women was vital in the mainstream for development of the country.

The First Lady said that the solution to problems of a society was merely in the empowerment of the women.

She said that the unwavering struggle and work was significant for the development of the country.

Samina Alvi urged the female to come forward and join the field of journalism to highlight issues of the society. The female work with dedication, she said adding that the harassment-free and conducive environment help them in their career growth.

She, on the occasion, also urged the working women to pay attention towards their family along with their job.

She said that journalism was a difficult job and required time. She hoped that the addition of the Prof. Shahid Kazi Women Complex to KPC would benefit the female journalists.

The First Lady said that the Daycare facility at the dedicated Complex was a good sign and it would help female journalists while performing their duties in proper manner. She hoped that the KPC would also make efforts to empower female journalists in the future.

She said that the Presidency was working on the Breast Cancer Awareness and highlighting the issues being faced by the women.

She said that the female with breast cancer symptoms were 95 percent recovering around the world over due to early diagnose.

Samina said that the Presidency was also focusing on mental health and provision of facilities to persons with disabilities and their rights.

Secretary, Karachi Press Club (KPC), Shoaib Ahmed on the occasion, said that the KPC was the prestigious press club of the country. He said that the establishment of the Women Complex was a dream of our female journalists, which came true.

He said that the construction of the Complex was a responsibility. He further said that the Complex had a Workstation, Television Hall, Rest Room, Meeting area and Gym for the female members of KPC.

Shoaib Ahmed hoped that the Complex would benefit the female journalists.

Director General, Press Information Department (PID) Karachi, Irum Tanveer, Senior female journalist Shamim Akhtar, KPC Member Governing Body Kulsoom Jahan and others also spoke on the occasion.

Later, KPC President Saeed Sarbazai thanked the First Lady for inaugurating the women complex and visiting it. The KPC awarded life time membership and a memento to the First Lady as well as gave shield to others.