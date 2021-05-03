UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Members Of Criminal Gang Busted

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Five members of criminal gang busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has busted five members of criminal gangs and recovered snatched and stolen motorbikes, mobiles phones, cash, weapon and other looted items.

According to a news release on Monday, the capital police has renewed efforts against anti-social elements following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

As per details SP (Saddar-Zone) Capt. (retd) Hamza Hamayun constituted teams of Margalla and Golra police stations that arrested three members of bike lifters' gang identified as Shakar Ali, Usman khan and Aryan Khan.

The authorities recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Similarly, SP (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a team under the supervision of ASP Abdul Haleem including SHO Industrial –Area Iqbal Gujjar and other officials.

The team arrested two members of a gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters were identified as Maaz Abbasi and Moeez Abbasi and recovered two snatched motorbike, cash, mobile phone and weapons used in crime.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, it added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Mobile Rawalpindi Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

17 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

17 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

21 minutes ago

IMF committed injustice with them, says Shaukat Ta ..

28 minutes ago

PMâ€™s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.