Five members of criminal gang busted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has busted five members of criminal gangs and recovered snatched and stolen motorbikes, mobiles phones, cash, weapon and other looted items.

According to a news release on Monday, the capital police has renewed efforts against anti-social elements following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman.

As per details SP (Saddar-Zone) Capt. (retd) Hamza Hamayun constituted teams of Margalla and Golra police stations that arrested three members of bike lifters' gang identified as Shakar Ali, Usman khan and Aryan Khan.

The authorities recovered five stolen motorbikes from their possession.

Similarly, SP (Industrial-Area) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a team under the supervision of ASP Abdul Haleem including SHO Industrial –Area Iqbal Gujjar and other officials.

The team arrested two members of a gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from the citizens.

The gangsters were identified as Maaz Abbasi and Moeez Abbasi and recovered two snatched motorbike, cash, mobile phone and weapons used in crime.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in several incidents of crime in various areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, it added.