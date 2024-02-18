Open Menu

Five Passengers Killed In Lasbela Bus Collision

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 09:20 AM

Five passengers killed in Lasbela bus collision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger buses were collided on Coastal Highway Kund Malir area in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the collision occurred at the Coastal Highway Kund Malir, a popular tourist spot. The victims were immediately transported to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment, a private news channel reported.

According to a Police source, one bus was heading from Karachi to Gwadar whereas the other from Gwadar to Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Gwadar Lasbela Malir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

34 minutes ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

10 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

10 hours ago
 Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

10 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

10 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

10 hours ago
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

10 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

10 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

10 hours ago
 Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations ..

Nine terrorists killed in two separate operations conducted in KP

10 hours ago
 PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

PPP leaders reiterate resolve to uphold democracy

10 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages stud ..

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori encourages students towards brighter futures

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan