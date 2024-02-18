Five Passengers Killed In Lasbela Bus Collision
Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2024 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger buses were collided on Coastal Highway Kund Malir area in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Sunday.
According to rescue officials, the collision occurred at the Coastal Highway Kund Malir, a popular tourist spot. The victims were immediately transported to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment, a private news channel reported.
According to a Police source, one bus was heading from Karachi to Gwadar whereas the other from Gwadar to Karachi.
