Five Stolen Motorcycle Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested three members motorcycle gang and recovered 05 stolen motorcycles from their possession during crackdown here on Sunday.
According to police spokesman, R.A Bazar police held three member bike lifter gang while taking action who were identified as Chand Shahzad, Hassan Ali and Saqib Ali.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team and said that the accused who deprive the citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape from the grip of the law. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.
