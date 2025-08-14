Flag Hoisting Ceremony Organized At IHC
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was also organized at Islamabad High Court (IHC) to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.
Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and other judges participated in the ceremony in addition, officials of the High Court Bar and District Bar were also present.
The Chief Justice and other judges planted saplings after hoisting the flag. The Chief Justice also cut a cake on the occasion of Independence Day.
Addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar said that such occasions are of great importance in the lives of independent nations. love for the homeland comes from selfless service to the nation and the country.
Allah Almighty granted freedom. All the armies, democratic institutions were strengthened. We stand to protect constitutional institutions, he said.
Justice Sarfaraz Dogar said that the war we fought was another passion. This is the only country that was built with the spirit of ‘La ilaha’. We thank Allah. We will work hard in our respective fields so that the dignity of this country increases.
He further said that when the neighboring country looked at us with ill will or evil eye, our Pakistani forces defended the country vigorously, which made the enemy realize that we are standing like a leaden wall to protect our homeland like military leaders.
Recent Stories
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Libraries dept marks Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq 2025 with grand ceremony2 minutes ago
-
KPT celebrates Independence Day with great fervour2 minutes ago
-
AJK HC celebrates Pakistan Independence Day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq'2 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony organized at IHC2 minutes ago
-
Mirpur celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with zeal and fervor2 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 79 kg of drugs worth Rs 9.4 million in 15 operations2 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with zeal and fervor2 minutes ago
-
Independence celebrations held at DHQ hospital Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
Punjab finance minister pays tribute to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh3 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts flag hoisting & National seminar on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day17 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at WAPDA House23 minutes ago