MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) marked Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with traditional zeal and fervor, highlighting the struggle of national heroes for a separate homeland under Quaid-e-Azam's leadership, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Thursday.

According to the details, the celebrations began with special prayers in mosques across AJK, seeking safety, security, and solidarity for Pakistan and early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian control.

National flag hoisting ceremonies were held in all divisional, district, and tehsil headquarters of AJK. The main ceremony took place at the AJK Presidency in Islamabad, where President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry unfurled the national flag. The event featured the national anthem, a police salute, and tributes to the Father of the Nation.

On this occasion, in his address, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry urged the United Nations and world powers to pressure India to stop its aggressive designs and facilitate lasting peace in the region. He also emphasized that India has failed to implement UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, intensifying its reign of terror to crush the freedom movement. Despite this, the Kashmiri people remain determined to achieve their right to self-determination.

The AJK President also commended the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for their convincing victory in the 5-day war in May this year, known as Maarka e Haq. He assured that the AJK government will continue to play a leading role in the Kashmir liberation struggle until its logical end.

Meanwhile, in Muzaffarabad, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq hoisted the national flag, paying tributes to Quaid-e-Azam and reaffirming the government's commitment to follow his ideology and turn AJK into an Islamic welfare state. He emphasized that a strong Pakistan guarantees the freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The ceremony featured national songs presented by students and was attended by government officials, elected representatives, and high-ranking officials.

Similarly, a national flag hoisting ceremony was also held at the AJK Supreme Court building in Muzaffarabad, where Acting Chief Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem hoisted the national flag.

The ceremony was attended by officials, lawyers, and members of the AJK Bar Council, with special prayers offered for Pakistan's prosperity and early liberation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

