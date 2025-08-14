Open Menu

Independence Celebrations Held At DHQ Hospital Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Independence celebrations held at DHQ hospital Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Flag-hoisting and Independence Day cake-cutting ceremony was held at Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital where Medical Superintendent Dr Sohail Tariq hoisted the flag.

Doctors, paramedical staff, nurses and other hospital staff participated on this occasion. Medical Superintendent Dr. Sohail Tariq said that today we are breathing in an independent country, this is a great blessing of Allah. He said "we are celebrating the 78th Independence Day with enthusiasm."

Principal Medical College Dr Waris Farooq Additional MS Dr Nayyar Khan Baloch, AMS Dr Kashifa Bhali, MS Mian Muhammad Maula Bakhsh Hospital Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, AMS Dr Sheikh Asif, Director Finance Haseeb Ahsan, Dr Shahzad Humayun Nursing Kaneez Fatima said "today we pledge that we will protect the borders of our country and the name of our country will remain prosperous and happy until the end of time".

Two retired doctors, Professor Dr. Hashim Imran, Senior Dr. Tahseen Ahmed were given a farewell party.

Principal Medical College Dr Waris Farooq, Medical Superintendent Dr. Sohail Tariq congratulated them on completing their service.

Finally, gifts were presented in recognition of their services. Saplings were also planted in the hospital as part of the tree plantation campaign.

