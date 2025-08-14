Open Menu

NLPD Hosts Flag Hoisting & National Seminar On Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

NLPD hosts flag hoisting & National seminar on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a dignified flag-hoisting ceremony and a one-day national seminar titled “Azadi se Operation Marka-e-Haq tak.”

The ceremony began at 8:00 a.m. at the NLPD headquarters, where Director General Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar and Chief Guest Major General (R) Dr. Muhammad Samrez Salik, HI (M), hoisted the national flag.

Executive Director Dr. Rashid Hameed, Dr. Arif Hussain, Deputy Director Mahboob Khan Bugti, Nisar Muhammad, Kamran Mushtaq, and staff members of the department were also present.

The event opened with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by prayers for the country’s peace, prosperity, and security.

Executive Director Dr. Rashid Hameed delivered the opening remarks, shedding light on the significance of Independence Day and the importance of national solidarity.

Addressing the seminar, Maj. Gen. (R) Dr. Samrez Salik paid rich tribute to the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, highlighting their courage, sacrifices, and resilience in defending the country on multiple fronts.

He said that Pakistan had proved to the world that its determination and spirit of sacrifice were unshakable. He urged the nation to uphold unity and commitment for the country’s progress and security.

In his remarks, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar emphasized that “August 14 is not merely a date; it is a symbol of sacrifice, unity, and struggle.”

He recalled the sacrifices of the nation’s forefathers who secured an independent homeland where future generations could live according to their culture, values, and philosophy.

Paying tribute to Allama Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and leaders of the Pakistan Movement, he reaffirmed the commitment to work for Pakistan’s prosperity and development.

As part of the celebrations, students Anmol Fatima and Musqura Fatima presented patriotic songs.

The event concluded with the presentation of NLPD publications to the chief guest.

