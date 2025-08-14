ANF Recovers Over 79 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 9.4 Million In 15 Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 15 operations across the country, recovered as many as 79 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 9.4 million and arrested 15 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.
He informed that 868 ecstasy pills weighing 525 grams were recovered from a motorcyclist on 7th Road, Rawalpindi.
As many as 520 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused near the university area in Attock.
Similarly,500 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused near the university on Kahuta Road, Islamabad.
100 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused near T-Chowk, Islamabad.
The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions
During other operations,1.
850 kg of Ice was recovered from a harmonium of 3 passengers travelling to Riyadh at Jinnah International Airport.
As many as 23 capsules containing 155 grams of heroin were recovered from the stomach of a passenger travelling to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport.
72 kg of hashish was recovered from 3 passengers travelling in a bus near Pataro Toll Plaza, Jamshoro.
As much as 2 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of 2 motorcyclists near Kak Pul, Islamabad.
Similarly,1.800 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Ring Road, Peshawar, and the suspect was arrested.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
