Open Menu

ANF Recovers Over 79 Kg Of Drugs Worth Rs 9.4 Million In 15 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ANF recovers over 79 kg of drugs worth Rs 9.4 million in 15 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 15 operations across the country, recovered as many as 79 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 9.4 million and arrested 15 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Thursday.

He informed that 868 ecstasy pills weighing 525 grams were recovered from a motorcyclist on 7th Road, Rawalpindi.

As many as 520 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of an accused near the university area in Attock.

During another operation in Attock, 520 grams of hashish were recovered from an accused near the university.

Similarly,500 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused near the university on Kahuta Road, Islamabad.

100 grams of hashish were recovered from the accused near T-Chowk, Islamabad.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions

During other operations,1.

850 kg of Ice was recovered from a harmonium of 3 passengers travelling to Riyadh at Jinnah International Airport.

As many as 23 capsules containing 155 grams of heroin were recovered from the stomach of a passenger travelling to Qatar at Bacha Khan International Airport.

72 kg of hashish was recovered from 3 passengers travelling in a bus near Pataro Toll Plaza, Jamshoro.

As much as 2 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of 2 motorcyclists near Kak Pul, Islamabad.

Similarly,1.800 kg of ice was recovered from a vehicle near Ring Road, Peshawar, and the suspect was arrested.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

Recent Stories

National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

4 minutes ago
 National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on ..

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

17 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

38 minutes ago
 ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

53 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

2 hours ago
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial ..

Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

3 hours ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan