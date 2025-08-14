(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The lake district of Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day and the victory of 'Maarka e Haq' with traditional national zeal and fervor.

According to the details, the ceremony was held under the joint auspices of the City Municipal Corporation, where AJK Energy Minister Ch. Arshad Hussain and Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Mukhtar Hussain hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, City Mayor Usman Khalid Ch, and DIG Police Mirpur Range Dr. Liaqat Hussain. A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police presented a guard of honor and saluted the national flag. The ceremony also featured an orchestra that sang national anthems and songs of Pakistan and AJK.

Identical national flag hoisting ceremonies were held in various parts of the district, where chief guests unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

These ceremonies were attended by officials, notables, and members of the civil society. A grand boat rally was also held at the Mangla Dam reservoir, featuring a flotilla of boats hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

The celebrations also included a tree plantation ceremony, where local dignitaries planted saplings under the spirit of "Neat and Clean and Green Azad Jammu and Kashmir."

Another national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) school in Mirpur, where senior Kashmiri journalist A H Nizami was the chief guest.

The ceremony featured the hoisting of the national flags of Pakistan and AJK, and the participants expressed their solidarity with Pakistan.

