Mirpur Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day With Zeal And Fervor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The lake district of Mirpur in Azad Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Pakistan's Independence Day and the victory of 'Maarka e Haq' with traditional national zeal and fervor.
According to the details, the ceremony was held under the joint auspices of the City Municipal Corporation, where AJK Energy Minister Ch. Arshad Hussain and Commissioner Mirpur Division Ch. Mukhtar Hussain hoisted the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.
The flag hoisting ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry, City Mayor Usman Khalid Ch, and DIG Police Mirpur Range Dr. Liaqat Hussain. A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police presented a guard of honor and saluted the national flag. The ceremony also featured an orchestra that sang national anthems and songs of Pakistan and AJK.
Identical national flag hoisting ceremonies were held in various parts of the district, where chief guests unfurled the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.
These ceremonies were attended by officials, notables, and members of the civil society. A grand boat rally was also held at the Mangla Dam reservoir, featuring a flotilla of boats hoisting the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.
The celebrations also included a tree plantation ceremony, where local dignitaries planted saplings under the spirit of "Neat and Clean and Green Azad Jammu and Kashmir."
Another national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) school in Mirpur, where senior Kashmiri journalist A H Nizami was the chief guest.
The ceremony featured the hoisting of the national flags of Pakistan and AJK, and the participants expressed their solidarity with Pakistan.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Libraries dept marks Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq 2025 with grand ceremony6 minutes ago
-
KPT celebrates Independence Day with great fervour6 minutes ago
-
AJK HC celebrates Pakistan Independence Day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq'6 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony organized at IHC6 minutes ago
-
Mirpur celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with zeal and fervor6 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 79 kg of drugs worth Rs 9.4 million in 15 operations6 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with zeal and fervor6 minutes ago
-
Independence celebrations held at DHQ hospital Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Punjab finance minister pays tribute to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh6 minutes ago
-
NLPD hosts flag hoisting & National seminar on Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day6 minutes ago
-
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day20 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting ceremony held at WAPDA House26 minutes ago