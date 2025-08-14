AJK HC celebrates Pakistan Independence Day, victory of 'Maarka e Haq'

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir here Thursday celebrated the 78th anniversary of the emergence of Pakistan, besides the triumph of 'Maarka e Haq' against the unprovoked Indian aggression by the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

In conjunction with the ' Maarka e Haq ' and Pakistan's Independence Day, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir High Court held a national flag hoisting event on the grounds of the High Court and District Courts Complex to commemorate both historic days.

AJK High Court judge Justice Khalid Rashid Chaudhry raised the national flag on this occasion.

A well-dressed AJK police contingent presented a salute and guard of honor besides the march past.

Judges of the superior and subordinate judiciary, administrative officers, Judge Accountability Court Raja Faisal Majeed, lawyers, and notables attended the flag hoisting ceremony.

On this occasion, Judge High Court Justice Khalid Rashid Chaudhry, along with judges and senior lawyers, cut the cake of Pakistan’s 78th anniversary.

