Punjab Finance Minister Pays Tribute To Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman on Thursday paid rich tribute to Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), describing him as a towering figure who promoted islam, public service, compassion and harmony across the subcontinent.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Mehfil-e-Sama held at Data Darbar on the occasion of Urs celebrations, the minister said the saint’s teachings remain an eternal source of guidance, inspiring people to practice love and tolerance in their daily lives.

Provincial Minister for food and Religious Affairs Bilal Yasin, senior government officials, religious scholars, spiritual leaders and a large number of devotees attended the event.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said, under the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the government had made comprehensive arrangements to ensure dignified and well-organised Urs festivities.

He emphasised that the shrine has long been a centre for knowledge, love and unity, values critical to promoting peace and harmony in today’s world.

He further underlined the cultural significance of Urs, stating it is not only a religious and spiritual event but an integral part of Punjab’s heritage and identity.

The Mehfil-e-Sama featured performances by renowned Qawwals, who presented soul-stirring Sufi poetry, Hamd and Na’at, captivating the audience. The event concluded with prayers for peace, security and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah. Langar was also served to devotees.

To facilitate visitors, the Auqaf Department and district administration ensured robust security, cleanliness, adequate lighting and other essential services. The Punjab government also established facilitation desks, while the Health Department arranged medical camps and ambulance services on site.

