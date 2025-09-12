Floodwaters recede in Kot Momin, relief efforts continue

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Waseem, relief and rehabilitation activities for the flood affected people in Kot Momin area are ongoing 24/7.

According to the official spokesperson here on Friday, floodwaters are receding in Kot Momin, allowing life to slowly return to normal. While the water has started to drain from fields and homes, affected families still face significant challenges, including food, medical care, and shelter shortages.

The DC said that the district administration, health, livestock, education, and other departments are working tirelessly to support affected communities.

He said that three meals a day are being provided to affected families in several villages, including Buriana, Kacha Ghurna, Chak Khan, and Talib Wala.

Dry ration bags are also being distributed door-to-door.

He mentioned that the Livestock Department has provided vaccinations to protect animals from diseases, crucial for farmers whose livelihoods depend on them, adding that medical camps have been set up in Chak Salman and other areas, offering free medical services and dengue prevention activities.

Muhammad Waseem said that despite challenges, education continues, with field schools established in areas like Kacha Ghurna, where children study in tents.

He emphasized the government's commitment to supporting flood victims. "We are ensuring timely provision of food, medical care, clean drinking water, and shelter. The district administration will stand with affected families until full recovery is achieved," he added.