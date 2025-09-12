Library established at camp jail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) On the instructions of the IGP Jail, a good initiative was taken for the employees of the prison.

Superintendent Jail Zaheer Virk said that a library has been established for the employees in the camp jail. Books on various topics have been kept in the library.

The inauguration was done by DIG Jail Mohsin Rafique, motivational speaker Qasim Ali Shah and writer and researcher Allama Abdul Sattar Asim.

The Superintendent Jail said that books have been kept in all the barracks of the prisoners, and books have been provided in the waiting areas for the visitors, the employees will be able to read books after being free from duty hours.

Initially, three racks of books have been kept, more books will be added in the coming days.

Noted researcher Allama Abdul Sattar Asim said that our mission is to have a book in every hand, we are trying to make prisoners useful and positive-thinking people of the society, adding we want the prisoners to be connected to books, not to crimes, he said that books worth one crore rupees are being provided in prisons.

Qasim Ali Shah, while talking to the DIG Prisons and prison employees, highlighted the importance of reading books and emphasized on staying connected to books.