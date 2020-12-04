FM condoles death of Sahabzda Farooq, Nazim Shah, others

UrduPoint.com
Fri 04th December 2020 | 10:37 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Friday expressed heartfelt condolences on the death of former Speaker National Assembly Sahabzada Farooq Ali Khan, PPP leader Syed Nazim Hussain Shah and others .

Some important personalities of Multan had died during last few weeks including Sahabzada Farooq Ali Khan, former provincial minister Syed Nazim Hussain Shah, former PML-N MPA Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founding member and leader Syed Javed Haidar Gardezi, and PPP leader Syed Haidar Abbas Gardezi.

FM Qureshi visited residence of late Sahanzada Farooq Ali Khan where he attended Qul Khawani, conveyed condolences to his son and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace. He also hailed services of the departed soul in politics, as an eminent lawyer and in social sector.

The foreign minister later visited the residence of late Syed Nazim Hussain Shah where he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to deceased's son barrister Mudassir Hussain Shah and other family members.

He said that services of Syed Nazim Hussain Shah would be remembered for long and added that the late politician led a busy political life and served the people.

Prime Minister's special assistant Malik Amir Dogar, Chaudhry Khalid Javed Waraich and Rana Abdul Jabbar accompanied him on the occasion.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi also visited the residence of former MPA and lawyer Maulvi Sultan Alam Ansari and conveyed condolences to his sons Mehmood Alam, Mansoor Alam and others. He then went to the residence of late Syed Javed Haidar Gardezi and conveyed his condolences to his son Syed Zain ul Aabideen Gardezi and brother Imran Gardezi.

He said that late Syed Javed Haidar Gardezi was a loyal and pioneering worker of PTI and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan used to stay at his home during his Multan visits in past. Former Federal secretary Syed Muhammad Ali Gardezi, Syed Ameer Ali Gardezi, and others were also present.

Qureshi later visited the residence of PPP Study circle president and intellectual Syed Haidar Abbas Gardezi and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

He also attended Qul ceremonies of pioneering PTI member late Saleem Kamlana advocate and wife of former UC nazim A D Sajid Bhutta.

The foreign minister offered Dua for the departed souls and prayed for the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

