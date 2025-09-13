Lehri’s Timeless Legacy Celebrated On 13th Anniversary Of His Passing
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) On the 13th anniversary of his passing, legendary comedian Lehri, born Safeerullah Siddiqui was lovingly remembered by fans from all walks of life, who paid tribute to his lasting contributions to entertainment and the joy he brought to audiences through the years.
According to media reports, born in Kanpur on January 2, 1929, Safeerullah Siddiqui, better known as Lehri, moved to Karachi after the Partition and began his career as a steno-typist during his teenage years. To make ends meet, he also sold hosiery items after office hours.
Lehri' s big break came in the 1950s when director Sheikh Lateef cast him in the film Anokhi. It was here that Siddiqui adopted the screen name "Lehri," a name that would become synonymous with his illustrious four-decade-long career in the Pakistani film industry.
Over the course of his career, Lehri appeared in over 225 films, with his memorable comic roles in movies such as Mera Ghar Meri Jannat, Tasvir, Tum Salamat Raho, Ishara, Nai Laila Naya Majnon, Tum Milay Pyaar Mila, Bahadur, Saiqa, Naukar, and Zameer earning him immense fame and widespread appreciation.
While most of Lehri' s roles were in urdu films, he also ventured into Punjabi cinema. Despite never playing a traditional hero, Lehri’s unique ability to bring humor to the screen earned him a special place in the hearts of millions of fans.
His remarkable talent was recognized with the Nigar Award, which he won 12 times between 1964 and 1986 for his contributions to various films.
Lehri passed away on September 13, 2012, in Karachi at the age of 83, leaving behind a legacy of laughter and cherished memories that continue to resonate with his admirers to this day.
