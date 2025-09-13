- Home
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Praises Security Forces For Eliminating 35 Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded the security forces for their successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where 35 terrorists linked to the extremist group Khawarij were eliminated in two separate operations.
In a statement, Naqvi said the security forces foiled the nefarious designs of the terrorists through timely and professional action. He praised their exceptional skills and dedication, stating, “We salute the brave personnel who brought these Khawarij terrorists to their shameful end.”
The interior minister also paid tribute to the 12 security personnel who embraced martyrdom while fighting courageously against the terrorists in South Waziristan.
He extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the families of the fallen heroes.
“The sacrifices of our martyrs are a testament to our unwavering resolve against terrorism,” Naqvi affirmed. “Those who laid down their lives for the peace and security of the homeland are our pride, and the nation can never repay the debt owed to their families.”
Naqvi emphasized that the government and the people stand firmly with the families of the martyrs and remain committed to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding national peace and security.
