Federal Constabulary Headquarters To Relocate From Peshawar To Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi Directs Land Identification

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) A principled decision has been made to relocate the Federal Constabulary Headquarters from Peshawar to Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced during a high-level meeting at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Headquarters on Saturday.

Naqvi directed authorities to identify suitable land for the new headquarters in the federal capital and submit a comprehensive master plan. He emphasized that the training and operational requirements of the Federal Constabulary must be prioritized while selecting the site.

“We aim to develop the Federal Constabulary on modern foundations and transform it into a well-organized, highly efficient force,” Naqvi stated.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Federal Secretary for Interior, Commandant and Deputy Commandant of the Federal Constabulary, CDA Chairman, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and other senior officials.

Naqvi underscored that allocating a strategic location for the new headquarters would strengthen the Federal Constabulary’s ability to respond to emerging security challenges effectively.

