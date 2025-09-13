PHED intensifies work on drainage, water supply schemes in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) In line with the vision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, efforts are being accelerated to resolve drainage issues and ensure the provision of clean drinking water in Dera Ismail Khan city and its adjoining areas.

Executive Engineer Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Dera Ismail Khan, Engr Zeeshan Khan Gandapur, conducted a detailed visit to under-construction roads including Grid Road, Dyal Road, and areas of Chowk Siddiqia, Imamia Gate, and Mohallah Phala Jat. He was accompanied by SDO Asmatullah Khan, relevant engineers, and contractors.

During the inspection, Engr Zeeshan reviewed the ongoing work on interlinking manholes on Grid Road, the sewerage line and its connections to side streets on Dyal Road, and the installation of clean drinking water pipelines. He also inspected the drainage channel works at Chowk Siddiqia, Imamia Gate, and Mohallah Phala Jat. On the spot, he directed the concerned officials and contractors to speed up the pace of work to ensure timely completion.

Talking to APP, he said that drainage and clean drinking water projects were being completed on a priority basis so that the public could benefit from them without delay. He added that the provincial government was determined to address the key problems of Dera city and provide long-term solutions.

Chief Minister’s focal person for Development, Nawaz Khan, while sharing his feedback, said that an additional sewerage line is being laid near Mehmood Eye Hospital, which will connect to Commissionery Bazaar, while another line is being installed in the Islamia school area to strengthen the city’s sewerage network.

He added that tenders for underground sewerage in four main bazaars have been completed and practical work will begin shortly.

He further said that a comprehensive master drainage plan had been initiated for Dera Ismail Khan and that the projects were being implemented in phases, with the entire package expected to be completed within four to five months.

Highlighting the benefits, Nawaz Khan said that once these projects are completed, they will significantly reduce the risk of urban flooding during monsoon rains, improve sanitation, protect public health, and provide a cleaner environment for the citizens.

He said that the ongoing sewerage and development projects in Dera Ismail Khan were part of a comprehensive plan to transform the city’s infrastructure. He said that the government was committed to using quality materials and adopting sustainable practices to prevent recurring problems.

Nawaz Khan urged the public to cooperate with the authorities so that the projects could be completed within the stipulated time, which would significantly improve the quality of life of citizens.