Food Insecurity: majority population lack essential nutrients in country: Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Tuesday that the country was facing a challenge of micronutrient deficiencies as majority population lacked essential nutrients.

This alarming statistic was revealed during one day dialogue on biofortification of food crops’ ceremony held under auspices of Farmers Development Organization FDO here. At international level, one third of population faces the same issue, he added.

Ateel stressed the importance of fortifying staple crops like wheat, rice, and maize with essential micronutrients such as zinc, boron, iron, and vitamin D. He maintained, biofortification, a process that involves breeding crops to increase their nutrient content, is a more cost-effective solution compared to supplements or food processing.

"Biofortified crops are still a small part of the market," Ateel said. "Farmers need to be aware of the nutritional and economic benefits of these crops. By improving the breeding system, we can increase farmers' profits and promote the cultivation of these crops", he remarked.

The secretary also expressed concern over the widespread prevalence of malnutrition among women and children in Pakistan. According to him, many women and children suffer from chronic malnutrition and the phenomenon leads to stunted growth and low weight.

Similarly, a huge portion of the population was faced with deficiencies in iron, vitamin A, vitamin D, and zinc. About 62 % kids faced scarcity of iron.

"The State of Food Security and Nutrition report for 2023 reveals that majority Pakistan's population cannot afford a healthy diet," Ateel said. "This is leading to increased malnutrition and is costing the country approximately 3% of its GDP."

About government steps, he stated, the government was taking steps to address micronutrient deficiencies and ensure food security. Punjab province has allocated Rs 1041 million for research and development in 2024-25 budget. The government is encouraging farmers to cultivate wheat, maize, and rice varieties rich in zinc, iron, and boron.

"By promoting the cultivation of these varieties on a commercial scale, we can overcome malnutrition at the national level," Ateel said. In Pakistan, an average 87 kilogramme per person wheat is being utilized. By promoting zinc in wheat, we can overcome the deficiency by the crop, he remarked.

The secretary also stressed the need for a collective effort from all stakeholders to address the issue of malnutrition and ensure a healthier future for generations to come.