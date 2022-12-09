Food Safety Authority seizes over 2,000 kgs of spurious gurr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) confiscated over 2,000 kilograms of substandard jaggery (Gurr) from a local manufacturing unit during a raid in Jamur Kalay District Mardan on Friday.

According to KP FS&HFA, the Food Safety team caught the factory workers red-handed while producing unhealthy jaggery. The food handlers were mixing substandard gurr, sugar, chemicals, and non-food grade colors in the production of the jaggery.

The Food Safety team sealed the unit, and assured of taking strict legal action against the culprits.