Foreign Guests Remain Safe; One Guard Injured, CM Informed

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday received a report stating that the foreign guests remained safe but one of their guards was injured in the Mansehra Colony incident.

He was informed that due to the timely action of the police, the foreign guests were safe, and only one of their guards was injured.

Meanwhile, the CM had sought a detailed report from the inspector-general of police (IGP) regarding the attack on the vehicle of the foreign guests. He directed to make immediate arrangements for the injured guard.

Murad instructed the IGP to conduct an investigation of the incident and provide a report, including the identification of the terrorists, their origin, and all relevant information about their supporters. The CM also sought details about the details of the explosives used in the blast.

He said that anti-national elements want to disrupt law and order, which will not be allowed at any cost.

He on the occasion also appreciated timely action by the police.

