Former ECP Director Altaf Khan passes away after protracted coma

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Altaf Ahmed Khan, the former Director of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has passed away after spending three years in a coma following an accident.

The Chief Election Commissioner, along with the members, Secretary, and officers of the Election Commission, expressed profound grief and sorrow at his death.

They also extended their condolences to his family and prayed for his forgiveness and elevated rank.

According to an ECP spokesman, the Election Commission has acknowledged his valuable services and expressed deep regret over his passing.

They have also prayed for his higher ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for his family and all those in mourning. May Allah Almighty grant him eternal peace and elevate his status.

.