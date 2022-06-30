Former PM used NAB to destroy the economy: Capt. (R) Safdar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar Awan Thursday said Imran Khan used National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to destroy the country's economy.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club here.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) knew the fact from the very first day that the Imran Khan could not run the Federal government, masses are showing their dissatisfaction with Imran Khan by not participating in his public gatherings, Nawaz Sharif will come to the country like Khomeini, and people will welcome him on the streets, Capt. (R) Safdar said.

He said that the former prime minister cannot tell where did he spend international loans as he destroyed the country, Pakistan is passing through a difficult time but gradually the issues would be resolved by the coalition government.

Mohammad Safdar said that a commission should be formed on Panama cases, Justice Gulzar and Saqib Nisar should answer as they brought the Panama case under a conspiracy and gave verdicts by twisting their arms resulting in the country had lost its path towards the prosperity.

While highlighting the ideology of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Bacha Khan, Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan and others he said that people are still following them and they are still alive, now the people believed that the country is in safe hands, he added.

Capt. (R) Safdar said that in the past, Mian Nawaz Sharif had written a Charter of Democracy, PDM is the ideology of the Charter of Democracy, Nawaz Sharif's government had ended the power crisis and why today we are facing a huge shortfall of electricity is because the power production units are closed.

While criticizing the former Prime Minister he said that Imran Khan did not think about the country and masses and wasted the time of NAB and other courts, and destroyed the economy of the country by using NAB.