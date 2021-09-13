Former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry grieved

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The sister of Mian Zahid Aslam former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) died here on Monday.

Her funeral prayer was offered in the Mosque of Technical High school adjacent to D-Ground Peoples' Colony after Asr prayer.

The funeral prayers was largely attended by her relatives, FCCI members and business community in addition to notables of the area.

Meanwhile, FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed condoled with Mian Zahid Aslam over thedemise of her sister. He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest for the departed soul in eternal peace andgrand patience to the bereaved family.