Former Vietnamese President,'Tran Duc Luong' Passed Away At Age Of 88

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Former president of Vietnam and great friend of Pakistan Tran Duc Luong passed away at the age of 88 years in Hanoi, Vietnam.

For former president of Vietnam and leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong respect-paying ceremony, began on Saturday morning at the National Funeral Hall in the capital Hanoi, Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan, Mr. Pham Anh Tuan told APP besides the condolence ceremony held in Vietnam Embassy on Saturday.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam, President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man attended the ceremony, he said.

The Ambassador said that farmer President, Tran Duc Luong is the first President of Vietnam, who made a historic visit to Pakistan on March 26, 2004, and after that visit, the economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Vietnam became more intense.

The former president of Vietnam attached great importance to relations with Pakistan and that is why he is the first and only president of Vietnam to visit Pakistan, he said.

Former president of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong was born on 5 May 1937  and died on 20 May 2025, was a Vietnamese politician who served as the sixth President of Vietnam from 1997 to 2006.

Former president of Vietnam, Tran Duc Luong was born in District, Qung Ngãi Province and relocated to Hanoi after graduating from high school in 1954 and studied geology at Hanoi University of Mining and Geology.

Later, President, Tran Duc Luon joined the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1959, and became a functionary of the party in the 1970s.

In 1987, he became Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam.

He was member of the Politbureau since June 1996. Tran Duc Luong was elected as the state president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on September 24, 1997, and re-elected in 2002.

