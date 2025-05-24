Open Menu

ANF Arrests Three Smugglers With Over 41 Kg Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ANF arrests three smugglers with over 41 kg of drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting three operations across the country, recovered as many as 41.200 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 3.78 million and arrested three suspects, including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He informed that 6 kg of opium and 14.

4 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Alfalah Honey Tower, GT Road, Peshawar and one suspect was arrested.

As much as 4 kg of hashish was recovered from two women near Marir Hassan, Rashid Minhas Road, Rawalpindi.

In another operation,16 kg of hashish was recovered near Arain Railway Crossing, District Sukkur.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

