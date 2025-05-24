ANF Arrests Three Smugglers With Over 41 Kg Of Drugs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting three operations across the country, recovered as many as 41.200 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 3.78 million and arrested three suspects, including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.
He informed that 6 kg of opium and 14.
4 kg of hashish were recovered from a vehicle near Alfalah Honey Tower, GT Road, Peshawar and one suspect was arrested.
As much as 4 kg of hashish was recovered from two women near Marir Hassan, Rashid Minhas Road, Rawalpindi.
In another operation,16 kg of hashish was recovered near Arain Railway Crossing, District Sukkur.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance announces cabinet decision on tax treatment of unincorporate ..
Weather update: Heavy rain with strong winds brings relief from heatwave in Rawa ..
Anushka Sharma turns emotional as ball hits Virat Kohli’s helmet
Ajman DED signs 2 MoUs in China to boost economic cooperation
IMF asks Pakistan to reduce inflation, increase tax revenue
Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket
Al Ain Pharmacy Group participates in 'Life Endowment' campaign
UAE to host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Ajman Crown Prince meets Emirati students in China
IU Captain Shadab Khan vows strong comeback next season after exit from PSL X
Hajar: A young girl’s triumph of willpower
Pakistan's Ashab Irfan clinches South Australian Open Squash Championship 2925 t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Storm, rain cause power supply from various IESCO feeders3 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests three smugglers with over 41 kg of drugs3 minutes ago
-
Doctor shot dead by unknown armed men in Muzaffargarh13 minutes ago
-
India to face united Pakistan, Bilawal' s diplomacy to prevail: Fatehullah Khan Miankhel13 minutes ago
-
Law Minister announces completion of WSS Chorlakki solar project13 minutes ago
-
Almas Bashir Research & Editorial Office inaugurated at PINS23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's narrative gains global credibility, India's deception unmasked: Daniyal Chaudhry23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews filtration plant rehab, polio drive, Eid sanitation & urban registration33 minutes ago
-
Shops rent assessment committee meeting held33 minutes ago
-
India’s FATF maneuvering exposes its politicization of global institutions43 minutes ago
-
Young man rescued from 120-foot well1 hour ago
-
Man climbs high-voltage pole in suicide attempt1 hour ago