Tarar Attends Funeral Prayers Of Veteran PML-N Worker Samina Qasim

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Saturday attended the funeral prayers of veteran Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker, Samina Qasim.

“Following the funeral prayers, the federal minister laid a floral wreath on the deceased's grave and paid rich tribute to her services for the Party,” said a news statement here.

On the occasion, the minister also offered condolences and sympathized with the bereaved family. "May the Almighty grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah,” he prayed.

He also met with the local leaders and the PML-N workers and lauded Samina Qasim as a "respectable, ideological and active worker" of the Party.

He acknowledged the invaluable services rendered by Samina Qasim for the party.

The deceased was a patriotic Pakistani, he said, recalling her post on the social media regarding the recent tragedy took place in Khuzdar district of Balochistan just hours before her demise.

“Her post was a clear proof of her social and national consciousness and her deep attachment to the country," he added.

“Samina Qasim's demise is a great loss for the Party,” he remarked.

