Doctor Shot Dead By Unknown Armed Men In Muzaffargarh
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A government-employed doctor was shot dead by unidentified assailants near Pul Gadara in Tehsil Jatoi, Muzaffargarh.
The victim, named Dr Ghulam Mustafa, was returning home from his clinic when unknown armed suspects intercepted him and opened fire.
According to police sources, Dr Ghulam Mustafa was serving at the Rural Health Centre in Seetpur. The armed suspects opened fire on him while he was en route to his residence. He died on the spot, while the suspects managed to flee from there.
According to the preliminary investigations, the incident occurred due to old enmity.
Police have launched a probe into the matter, and an FIR is being registered at the Jatoi police station. The family of the deceased doctor demanded arrest of the culprits involved in murder as early as possible.
The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Muzaffargarh has strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the killers of Dr Ghulam Mustafa.
Meanwhile, provincial minister for Health and Population Welfare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic murder of Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Medical Officer at RHC Seetpur, Muzaffargarh.
The minister has sought a detailed report from the concerned authorities and issued immediate orders for the swift arrest of those responsible.
He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and assured that the perpetrators would get strict punishment under the law.
APP/shn
