WASA alert to cope with urban flooding

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Saleem Ashraf Saturday visited various areas of the city to supervise drainage operation and performance of the teams deployed to remove rainwater in low-lying areas.

He informed that as much as 3 mm rainfall was recorded in Saidpur village, 13 mm in Golra, 6 mm in Bokra, 34 mm in PMD, 35 mm in Shamsabad and 9 mm in Kachehri area.

He further said that the 7.9-feet water level in Nullah Lai was recorded at Kattarian and 5.5 feet at Gawalmandi bridge.

The MD said that due to the Met Office's heavy rainfall forecast for the twin cities, WASA had been put on high alert and all operational wings, including heavy machinery, were in the field to deal with any situation.